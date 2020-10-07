FONTES, Elaine Camille Paternese Age 69, of Natick, Massachusetts, passed away in the early morning twilight of Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Elaine is survived by her beloved husband of 37 years, Richard; her children, Rebecca and Richard A., of Natick; and her precious, Kylee Bella, also of Natick. Elaine was predeceased by her cherished mother and father, Americo and Elena "Helen" Paternese, of Brighton, Massachusetts, and West Palm Beach, Florida. Elaine is also survived by a number of cousins, nieces, nephews, an extensive family-in-law, and Godchildren. Having been born and raised in the North-End of Boston, Elaine was fiercely proud of her Italian-American heritage. She was a proud graduate of Julie Billiart Central High School and made frequent trips to Italy and other destinations in her youth. Elaine developed an extensive social network of loved friends while a resident of Boston and Brighton and an employee of Howe & Bainbridge, with whom she maintained regular contact and enjoyed their company as frequently as time permitted. After meeting Richard J. at the Pagano Gas Station in the North-End, and having been courted over a number of dinners at Bernado's Restaurant and wed at the Old North Church, Elaine moved to Natick, where she raised her kids and became an employee of the Natick Public Schools. As a para-professional in NPS, Elaine touched the lives of dozens of children through her time at Memorial Elementary School and Wilson Middle School. "Mrs. Fontes," a firebrand with a sharp sense of wit, through her unique blend of tough love and deep compassion, improved the lives of countless students and developed an extensive network of friends and esteemed colleagues. Elaine later went on to become a union delegate where she tirelessly advocated for the rights and benefits of her fellow paraprofessionals, becoming an integral member of the Natick community. Outside of work, Elaine was a voracious reader, who was never found without a book or a kindle nearby. Elaine's love of books was only outstripped by her love of coffee, with a vessel full of her favorite roasts always nearby. Elaine brought joy and warmth to the various social affinity groups that she belonged to. Elaine, a devoted Catholic, was a former CCD teacher at St. Linus Parish and continued to support the Natick Catholic Community through various administrative roles. Elaine was deeply devoted to her family, and always looked forward to family gatherings whether hosting them at her beautiful home in South Natick or traveling to various family residences across Massachusetts. Elaine was very much her mother's daughter and never missed an opportunity to opine on the various topics of conversation and inform everyone of her opinion. Elaine was also very much her father's daughter with a deep sense of compassion and charity who would, quite literally give you the shirt off her back and always ensured those around her ate well. Elaine passed all of her superlatives onto her children, Richard A. and Rebecca, and her granddaughter, Kylee, of whom she was infinitely proud. In her wake, Elaine leaves behind a legacy of faith, hope, charity, and love. Elaine's deep sense of maternal, filial, familial, and sororal love was the embodiment of the Christian virtue of Agape and without question unconditional. As such, her actions and legacy will live on through those that she touched. Funeral from the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home 4 Park Street, NATICK COMMON, Saturday, October 10th at 9 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Patrick Church, 44 East Central Street (Rte. 135), Natick at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours: Friday, October 9th from 4-8 PM in the funeral home. Interment Private. Masks and social distancing required. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a celebration of life to follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Elaine may be made to the American Cancer Society
, SPARK Kindness, Inc., or the Natick Education Foundation. For directions and guest book, please visit www.everettfuneral.com
