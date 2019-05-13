CAMPBELL, Elaine (Bauer) Of Sudbury, Massachusetts, passed away on May 11, 2019.



The daughter of William Maxwell Bauer and Anna (Roller) Bauer, Elaine was born on August 6, 1932, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She graduated from the University of Pennsylvania, where she was a member of the Kappa Delta sorority. She went on to earn Masters degrees from Simmons College and Boston University as well as a Ph.D. from Brandeis University. She had a rewarding career teaching English and specifically Caribbean literature at Regis College, Northeastern University, Boston University and M.I.T., as well as working at the Mitre Institute teaching technical writing.



Elaine shared her life with John Bruce Campbell until his passing in 2015. They are survived by their three daughters: Jennifer Campbell Vesey, Rebecca Campbell Gibbel and Sabrina Campbell Heine and their four grandchildren: William John Vesey, Grace Beatrice Heine, Grant Campbell Heine and Rowan Campbell Smart.



There will be a Graveside Service at the New Town Cemetery in Sudbury on Saturday, May 18th, 2019 at 11:00 am.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Animal Care Center of St. John, USVI or the Metro West Animal Shelter of Marlborough, Massachusetts. For our online guest book, please visit www.Duckett-Waterman.com Published in The Boston Globe on May 15, 2019