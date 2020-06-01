|
|
CARMEN, Elaine (Hilberman) Psychiatrist, Educator, and Social Justice Advocate "Carmen" –as she was widely known- born in the Bronx, NY on March 26, 1939, died in Cambridge, MA, on May 29, 2020, from complications of dementia/stroke. Conditions that slowly eroded a sense of agency in this strong, vibrant, courageous trailblazer. She was the spirited daughter of immigrant parents from Poland and Estonia and was proud of both her heritage and growing up in the Bronx. She is survived by her noted and beloved tap dancer son, Josh Hilberman, his gentle pianist wife, Stephanie Detry, and her cherished grandson, Felix. They reside in Liege, Belgium. She also leaves a sister, Dr. Judy Katz of Ithaca, NY, numerous cousins, and many dear friends, especially her best friend and colleague, Patricia Rieker. Carmen was loved by her colleagues and friends for her individuality, outrageous sense of humor, singular ability to be at once fierce and gentle, and her extraordinary kindness in the most unexpected ways. Carmen graduated from the Bronx School of Math and Science in 1955, attended City College of New York, where she was elected into Phi Beta Kappa, and graduated Magna Cum Laude in 1959. When she graduated from New York University Medical School in 1964 she was one of only a handful of women graduates. She was a Professor of Psychiatry at both the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill and Boston Medical School and served as Clinical Director at the Solomon Carter Fuller Mental Health Center and the Brockton Multi-Service Center. Carmen published widely in the American Journal of Psychiatry and other mental health journals and called attention to the impact of traumatic experiences on mental health. Carmen's activism, scholarly work, and clinical practice has had a lasting impact on the treatment of mental illness in women and men and the training of Psychiatrists. A Celebration of her Life and Legacy will be held when it becomes safe to do so. Donations in her name may be made to the American Civil Liberties Union or the . Please see the Devitofuneralhomes.com for online condolences and an enhanced obituary.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 2, 2020