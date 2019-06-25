Boston Globe Obituaries
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Doane, Beal & Ames Funeral Home
160 West Main St.
HYANNIS, MA
View Map
Burial
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Glenwood Cemetery
Washington Ave.
Everett, MA
View Map
CORCORAN, Elaine Age 88, was born in Malden, MA on September 5, 1930.

Elaine spent the majority of her life in Everett, Wakefield and Barnstable, MA. Elaine was the wife of the late William Corcoran. She was a proud employee of Macy's for 26 years. She passed away on June 24, 2019. She is survived by her children, William and his wife Michelle of Centerville, Richard of Yarmouth, Stephen of Yarmouth and Donna of Hyannis. She is also survived by her four grandchildren, Barry of Osterville, William of Centerville, Michael of Centerville and Stephen of North Carolina. She is survived by her great-grandchildren, Ollie and Charlie of North Carolina. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, and person of many people. She will be dearly missed by all of her family.

Visitation will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 4PM - 7PM at Doane, Beal & Ames Funeral Home, 160 West Main St., HYANNIS, MA 02601. Burial is scheduled for Friday, June 28, 2019 at 1:00PM at Glenwood Cemetery, Washington Ave., Everett, MA.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Mass Down Syndrome Congress at 20 Burlington Mall Road, Suite 261, Burlington, MA 01803 or their website at https://www.classy.org/give/229377/#!/donation/checkout
Published in The Boston Globe on June 26, 2019
