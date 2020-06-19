Boston Globe Obituaries
ELAINE D. (SERIGNANO) CALLAHAN

ELAINE D. (SERIGNANO) CALLAHAN Obituary
CALLAHAN, Elaine D. (Serignano) Of Malden, formerly of Stoneham, June 19. Beloved wife of the late John E. Callahan. Loving mother of Jeanne M. Hanson & husband Richard E. of Stoneham, John E. Callahan, Jr. & wife Jeannine of North Reading, and Susan E. Serino & husband Anthony of Wakefield. Also survived by 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home, 322 Main St., STONEHAM on Tuesday morning, prior to the Mass, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Interment Lindenwood Cemetery, Stoneham. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress (MDSC), 20B Mall Road, Suite 261, Burlington, MA 01803. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2020
