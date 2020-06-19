|
|
CALLAHAN, Elaine D. (Serignano) Of Malden, formerly of Stoneham, June 19. Beloved wife of the late John E. Callahan. Loving mother of Jeanne M. Hanson & husband Richard E. of Stoneham, John E. Callahan, Jr. & wife Jeannine of North Reading, and Susan E. Serino & husband Anthony of Wakefield. Also survived by 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home, 322 Main St., STONEHAM on Tuesday morning, prior to the Mass, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Interment Lindenwood Cemetery, Stoneham. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress (MDSC), 20B Mall Road, Suite 261, Burlington, MA 01803. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2020