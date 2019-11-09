Boston Globe Obituaries
Stanetsky Memorial Chapel
1668 Beacon Street
Brookline, MA 02445
(617) 232-9300
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
12:30 PM
Stanetsky Memorial Chapel
1668 Beacon Street
Brookline, MA 02445
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
the home of Fredrika and Joel
LANGENTHAL, Elaine D. (Diamond) Of Brookline, entered into rest on November 9, 2019 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Stanley N. Langenthal. Devoted mother of Fredrika and her husband Joel, Jacalyn and her husband Jerry, Eric, and Richard. Cherished grandmother of Sarah and David. Funeral services at Stanetsky Memorial Chapels, 1668 Beacon St., BROOKLINE on Monday, November 11, at 12:30 PM. Memorial observance at the home of Fredrika and Joel immediately following interment until 8 PM and Tuesday, 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Elaine's memory may be made to at or to the Brookline Senior Center, 93 Winchester St., Brookline, MA 02446. www.stanetskybrookline.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 10, 2019
