|
|
LANGENTHAL, Elaine D. (Diamond) Of Brookline, entered into rest on November 9, 2019 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Stanley N. Langenthal. Devoted mother of Fredrika and her husband Joel, Jacalyn and her husband Jerry, Eric, and Richard. Cherished grandmother of Sarah and David. Funeral services at Stanetsky Memorial Chapels, 1668 Beacon St., BROOKLINE on Monday, November 11, at 12:30 PM. Memorial observance at the home of Fredrika and Joel immediately following interment until 8 PM and Tuesday, 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Elaine's memory may be made to at or to the Brookline Senior Center, 93 Winchester St., Brookline, MA 02446. www.stanetskybrookline.com
617-232-9300
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 10, 2019