DOLL, Elaine After several years valiantly fighting a rare form of cancer, Elaine Doll, a longtime resident of Jamaica Plain, MA, recently passed away at the Neville Center in Cambridge, MA. She would have turned 67 this year. A dedicated sister, cousin, and friend, Elaine is survived by her half-brother Karl and his wife Connie, her cousin Karl-Heinz and his wife Karin, numerous friends and loved ones in Germany, and friends throughout the Boston and surrounding areas. Elaine served as a dedicated volunteer and board member of One-by-One, an international organization whose mission is to bring together people who have been polarized by war and genocide. Her efforts and involvement were instrumental in providing a link between the US and Germany. She passionately lived her life and left a mark on everyone who came into it. A website has been created in her honor: forevermissed.com/elainedoll In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Memorial Angell Boston mspca.org or Beth Israel Deaconess www.bidmc.org/give A private Memorial Service will be held when time permits.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020