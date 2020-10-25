FRANZEN, Elaine E. (Eggenberger) Oct. 24, 92, of Groton, formerly of Framingham. Mrs. Franzen leaves two daughters and sons-in-law, Nancy and George Barringer of Groton, Barbara and Joseph Craig of Bend, Oregon; her brother, Robert Eggenberger of Adelaide, Australia; two grandchildren, George E. "Ned" Barringer, III of Winchester, Hayley Craig McKane of San Francisco, CA and a great-grandchild, Walter J. McKane. She is predeceased by her husband, L. Ward Franzen in 1997 and her son, Jay W. Franzen in 1966. Funeral Services will be held at 10 AM Thursday, October 29, 2020, at St. Andrew's Church, 7 Faulkner Street, Ayer. Prayers of committal will be at 1:30pm Thursday, October 29, at Edgell Grove Cemetery, 53 Grove Street, Framingham. Memorial contributions may be made to Nashoba Nursing & Hospice Service, 3 Patterson Rd., Shirley, MA 01464. Late 30 years employee at Framingham Orthopaedic Associates. Anderson Funeral Homes, Ayer