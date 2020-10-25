1/1
ELAINE E. (EGGENBERGER) FRANZEN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ELAINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FRANZEN, Elaine E. (Eggenberger) Oct. 24, 92, of Groton, formerly of Framingham. Mrs. Franzen leaves two daughters and sons-in-law, Nancy and George Barringer of Groton, Barbara and Joseph Craig of Bend, Oregon; her brother, Robert Eggenberger of Adelaide, Australia; two grandchildren, George E. "Ned" Barringer, III of Winchester, Hayley Craig McKane of San Francisco, CA and a great-grandchild, Walter J. McKane. She is predeceased by her husband, L. Ward Franzen in 1997 and her son, Jay W. Franzen in 1966. Funeral Services will be held at 10 AM Thursday, October 29, 2020, at St. Andrew's Church, 7 Faulkner Street, Ayer. Prayers of committal will be at 1:30pm Thursday, October 29, at Edgell Grove Cemetery, 53 Grove Street, Framingham. Memorial contributions may be made to Nashoba Nursing & Hospice Service, 3 Patterson Rd., Shirley, MA 01464. Late 30 years employee at Framingham Orthopaedic Associates. Anderson Funeral Homes, Ayer

www.andersonfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson & Son Funeral Home
25 Fitchburg Rd
Ayer, MA 01432
(978) 772-2355
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved