SULLIVAN, Elaine E. (Guidi) Of Wakefield, formerly of Revere, August 29th. Devoted wife of the late Robert A. Sullivan, Sr. Beloved mother of Robert A. Sullivan, Jr. and his wife Lisa of Dracut and Kathleen Maihack and her husband Frank of Wakefield. Dear sister of Paul Guidi of CA, James Guidi of Lynn, Rita Pezzuto of Dennisport and the late Esther Lasota. Cherished grandmother of Kaitlyn Sullivan and Aiden and Christian Maihack. Also lovingly survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend a Funeral from the Smith Funeral Home, 125 Washington Avenue, CHELSEA on Thursday, September 5th at 9 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in Our Lady of Grace Church, 59 Nichols St. Chelsea at 10 o'clock. Visiting Hours in the Smith Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4-8 PM. Services will conclude with interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks RD., Waltham, MA 02452. Smith Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 1, 2019