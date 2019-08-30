Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Smith Funeral Home
125 Washington Avenue
Chelsea, MA 02150
(617) 889-1177
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home
125 Washington Avenue
Chelsea, MA 02150
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
9:00 AM
Smith Funeral Home
125 Washington Avenue
Chelsea, MA 02150
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
59 Nichols St.
Chelsea, MA
View Map
ELAINE E. (GUIDI) SULLIVAN


1939 - 2019
ELAINE E. (GUIDI) SULLIVAN Obituary
SULLIVAN, Elaine E. (Guidi) Of Wakefield, formerly of Revere, August 29th. Devoted wife of the late Robert A. Sullivan, Sr. Beloved mother of Robert A. Sullivan, Jr. and his wife Lisa of Dracut and Kathleen Maihack and her husband Frank of Wakefield. Dear sister of Paul Guidi of CA, James Guidi of Lynn, Rita Pezzuto of Dennisport and the late Esther Lasota. Cherished grandmother of Kaitlyn Sullivan and Aiden and Christian Maihack. Also lovingly survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend a Funeral from the Smith Funeral Home, 125 Washington Avenue, CHELSEA on Thursday, September 5th at 9 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in Our Lady of Grace Church, 59 Nichols St. Chelsea at 10 o'clock. Visiting Hours in the Smith Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4-8 PM. Services will conclude with interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks RD., Waltham, MA 02452. Smith Funeral Home

617-889-1177

www.smithfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 1, 2019
