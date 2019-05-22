Boston Globe Obituaries
Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home
475 Main Street (Route 28)
Falmouth, MA 02540
(508) 540-4172
Viewing
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. George Greek Orthodox Church
1130 Falmouth Rd.
Centerville, MA
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. George Greek Orthodox Church
1130 Falmouth Rd.
Centerville, MA
ELAINE (CANELOS) ECONOMOPOULOS

ELAINE (CANELOS) ECONOMOPOULOS Obituary
ECONOMOPOULOS, Elaine (Canelos) Age 79, of North Falmouth, MA, died on May 19, 2019. Born in Psathi, Greece to Apostolis and Anastasia (Maniatis) Canelos. Survived by her husband Peter, son Christos, wife Dena and grandchildren Eleni & Petros, daughter Tashia and husband George, her brother Konstantinos Canelos and many nieces, nephews, sister-in-laws, and brother-in-laws. Predeceased by two sisters Dimitra (Canelos) Karafotias and Vasiliki (Canelos) Mitaras. Viewing will be held at St. George Greek Orthodox Church at 1130 Falmouth Rd., Centerville, MA 02632 at 10 am on May 28, 2019 directly followed by the Funeral Service at 11 am. Interment will take place at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne at 1:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to: Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (www.pancan.org) or St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Centerville, MA. For online guestbook, obituary and directions, visit ccgfuneralhome.com Chapman, Cole & Gleason FH Falmouth, MA - 508.540.4172
Published in The Boston Globe on May 23, 2019
