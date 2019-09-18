|
ERICKSON, Elaine F. (Theodore) Of Melrose, Sept. 17, 2019, at age 74. Beloved wife of the late Thomas A. Erickson, with whom she shared 50 years of marriage. Devoted mother of Lisa J. Marino of Melrose, and Sheryle Rogato & her husband David of Billerica. Cherished grandmother of Michael Marino of Melrose, and Domenic, Carmine and Karissa Rogato, all of Billerica. Caring sister of Dorothy Hoey of East Boston, Anthony Theodore & his wife Virginia of Ipswich, and predeceased by siblings Marie Partee & her late husband Gerard, George Theodore, and John Theodore & his late wife Claire. Dear sister-in-law of Ellen Modica of North Reading, and Corinne St. Laurent of East Boston. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends will gather at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., MELROSE during Visiting Hours on Sunday, Sept. 22 from 2-6pm, and again for her Funeral Service on Monday at 10am. Interment in Wyoming Cemetery. For more info: RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 19, 2019