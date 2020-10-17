1/1
ELAINE F. (FEEN) KAUFMAN
KAUFMAN, Elaine F. (Feen) Kaufman, Elaine F. (Feen), at the age of 94, of Boston, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020. She was the adored wife of the late Richard Kaufman. She was the daughter of the late Edith (Colodny) and Abraham Feen of Burlington, VT. Loving mother to Amy and Thomas. Grandmother to Alaina, Joelle and Elliot. Great grandmother to Ada and Elise. Elaine along with her husband Richard lived in London for much of their life after retiring from KB Toy and Hobby. They were very involved in the art world and spent much time collecting and donating their art. Services were private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Elaine F. Kaufman name to the ACLU. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.Levingchapels.com


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
