McCORMICK, Elaine F. (Stockwell) Age 83, of Natick, formerly of Arlington, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love and devotion of her family on October 13, 2020. Daughter of the late George W. Stockwell and Charlotte M. (Smith) Stockwell and wife of the late Paul W. McCormick. She was predeceased by her sister Margaret Menez. Devoted mother of Linda Pellerin and her husband Lawrence M. VanNederynen of Natick, Debra Pellerin of Framingham and the late Richard A. Pellerin. Dear cousin of Sister Joan McCarthy, CSJ of Brighton. Grandmother of Jennifer DiStefano and her husband Mark of Framingham and Alyssa Church-Smith and her wife Michelle of Winooski, VT, Tori Warren and her husband Mark of Needham and Thomas VanNederynen and his wife Krystal of Interlaken, NY. Great-grandmother of Grace, Harper and Isla DiStefano, Niko and Tatum Warren and Hannah and Jack VanNederynen. Also survived by her son-in-law Gary Church-Smith of Greene, NY. Elaine was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who brought the family together to share her bounty. She brought the North Pole to her home each year for the entire family to share and celebrate. An avid New York Yankees and sports fan, Elaine and her late husband Paul made lifelong friends on their annual visit to Fort Meyers, FL and cherished those friends to the very end. Elaine leaves a legacy of generosity and kindness to all who knew and loved her. Family and friends may visit with her family on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:30 am at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off Rte. 30), WAYLAND, followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am at Good Shepherd Parish at ST. Zepherin Church, 99 Main St. (Rte. 27), Wayland. Interment will follow in Lakeview Cemetery, Wayland. In lieu of flowers, donations in Elaine's memory may be sent to The Sisters of Saint Joseph, Mission Advancement Office, 637 Cambridge St., Boston, MA 02135. For condolences and directions, please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com