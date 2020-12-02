MEADOWS, Elaine F. (Ryan) Of Arlington, December 1, 2020. Beloved wife of Harry Meadows, Jr. Loving mother of Christine Malone and her husband Brian of Burlington, Stephen Meadows and his wife Lisa of Wakefield, Kerry Irons and her husband Bob of Arlington. Dear grandmother of Ryan, Jake, Sean, Keira, Christopher and Andrew. Sister of Peggy Ryan and her husband Frank DiBenedetto of Somerville, Stephen Ryan and his wife Diane of Brockton, James Ryan and his wife Carol of Weymouth. Funeral procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Saturday morning at 10:30, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Agnes Church, Arlington at 11:30. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours Friday 3:00-7:00. Interment Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Elaine's memory to Heart Brothers, 225 Cedar Hill St., Suite 200, Marlborough, MA 01752. All guests must wear a mask, please enter the front door, pay your respects and exit the rear door. Thank you.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store