|
|
FARRAND, Elaine (Hayden) Age 80, died peacefully on Saturday, May 23rd. She was the loving wife of the late Paul Francis Farrand for 50 years. Elaine was the youngest of 7 children of the late Mary Masterson Hayden and Joseph Stanley Hayden. She was preceded in death by her brothers Dr. Joseph S. Hayden and Fr. Ted Hayden, and sisters JoAnn Hayden Murphy, M. Loeman Hayden, Dorothy Ann Hayden, and Patricia Hayden. Raised in Winthrop, Elaine attended Notre Dame Academy, earned her Bachelor's degree in Sociology and Education from Emmanuel College in Boston and a Masters in Reading in Language Arts from Framingham State College. She was a Title 1 Reading teacher at Woodrow Wilson School in Framingham and later made a career shift to technical writing. Elaine's greatest joy came from spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her loving children and their spouses, Tricia (Farrand) and Ron Kordalski of Green Valley, AZ; Paul G. Farrand and Julie Kalkowski of Omaha, NE; Christine Farrand of Hillsboro, NJ, and Juliane (Farrand) and Nikolai Bahram of Santa Cruz, CA; six grandchildren: Lauren & Charles Kordalski, Maureen & Emma Kalkowski-Farrand, Alexander & Andre Bahram, her dear sister-in-law Betty Lou Hayden, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She leaves behind a legacy of kindness, humor, warmth, love, and compassion. When possible, a Memorial Mass will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alternatives for Special Needs, www.alternativesinc.org or the Fr. Ted Hayden Liberia Scholarship http://www.frhaydenscholarship.org
View the online memorial for Elaine (Hayden) FARRAND
Published in The Boston Globe on May 26, 2020