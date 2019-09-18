Boston Globe Obituaries
Stanton Funeral Service
786 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-3838
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Stanton Funeral Service
786 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Swedenborg Chapel
50 Quincy Street
Cambridge, MA
ELAINE FISHER


1939 - 2019
ELAINE FISHER Obituary
FISHER, Elaine Accomplished fine arts photographer and beloved art educator, mother and grandmother. Chancellor Professor Emeritus and retired head of photography majors at UMass Dartmouth, where she taught for 35 years and was named scholar of the year in 2000. Her artwork has been exhibited in more than 150 galleries, museums and universities across 27 states. Received National Endowment for the Arts Award and the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award, BFA from Carnegie Mellon University, and a Master of Design Studies from Harvard University. President of the WomenExplore non-profit organization. She is survived by her son, Mark Fisher (wife Christine), and her two grandchildren, Colette and Brett. Visitation will be Saturday, 9:00-10:00 at the Stanton Funeral Home, 786 Mount Auburn Street Route 16, WATERTOWN. Service will follow at 10:30, at the Swedenborg Chapel, 50 Quincy Street, Cambridge.

Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 20, 2019
