GIBSON, Elaine Of Mattapan, November 17, 2020. Raised in Dorchester, she was the youngest of four siblings. A revolutionary, a go-getter, and graduate of Commonwealth School, Emmanuel College and Suffolk University. A dedicated educator, Elaine retired after 30 years of service to Boston Public Schools as a Teacher, Administrator, and finally Principal of Lucy Stone Elementary School. Beloved mother of Robyn and Reann Gibson, dear daughter of Mary E. Gibson, loving sister of Stanley and Carolyn Gibson. She is survived by a loving network of extended family and friends and hundreds of students whose lives she touched. Memorial Service Friday, December 4, 2020, at 12 Noon. Relatives and friends are invited to join remotely by visiting Elaine's obituary page at www.DavisofBoston.com