ELAINE UMINSKI
ELAINE H. (DAVIS) UMINSKI


1938 - 2019
ELAINE H. (DAVIS) UMINSKI Obituary
UMINSKI, Elaine H. (Davis) Of Revere, formerly of Chelsea, on October 11, beloved wife of 61 years to Alfred H. Uminski. Devoted mother of Kenneth J. Uminski, Sr. and his wife Lori, Lisa Uminski and Lorianne Uminski, all of Revere. Cherished grandmother of Brittany, Daniel, Kenneth, Jr. and Gianna Uminski. Dear sister of Diane Adamczyk and her husband Thomas of Tewksbury. Also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews and many extended family and friends. Visiting Hours: will be held at the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, CHELSEA, on Wednesday from 4 - 8 P.M. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend. Funeral from the Welsh Funeral Home on Thursday, October 17th at 9:00 A.M. Followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 670 Washington Ave., Revere at 10:00 A.M. Services will conclude with interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Funeral Home fully handicap accessible, ample parking opposite Funeral Home. For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.WelshFuneralHome.com Welsh Funeral Home Chelsea, 617-889-2723

Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 14, 2019
