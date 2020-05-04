Boston Globe Obituaries
|
H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Home
106 Summer Street
Haverhill, MA 01830
(978) 372-9311
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
ELAINE (GOLDINGER) HARTMAN


1926 - 2020
ELAINE (GOLDINGER) HARTMAN Obituary
HARTMAN, Elaine (Goldinger) Age 94, of Stonebridge, Burlington, MA and formerly of Haverhill, MA, passed away on Sunday, May 3rd at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, Burlington, MA. Elaine was born on March 8, 1926, daughter of the late Harry and Lillian (Sonnabend) Goldinger. Elaine was educated in the Brookline School system and graduated from Endicott College with a degree in retail merchandising. Elaine was a member of Temple Emanu-El in Haverhill. Elaine was predeceased by her husband of more than 72 years Benjamin Arthur Hartman who died on April 22, her son David Aaron Hartman, and sister Elizabeth Silverman. Her survivors include daughter Dianne Hartman and her husband Steven Golden of Bedford, granddaughter Daria Aron Hartman Golden and her husband James Cunningham of Lunenberg, MA, adopted son Robert David Symansky of Portland, OR, and several nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: Due to the pandemic, Funeral Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Homes, BRADFORD – HAVERHILL. Contributions in her memory may be made to a charity of donor's choice. To share a memory or for more information, please visit www.farmerfuneralhomes.com H.L. Farmer & Sons 978-372-9311

Published in The Boston Globe on May 5, 2020
