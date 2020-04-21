Boston Globe Obituaries
|
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
ELAINE HELEN MCNALLY


1938 - 2020
ELAINE HELEN MCNALLY Obituary
McNALLY, Elaine Helen Of Stoneham. April 19. Beloved daughter of the late John Henry & Agnes Helen (Burke) McNally. Beloved sister of the late Eleanor Mary Murphy & husband Ralph, James Murphy, Rita Elizabeth Manning & her husband Robert William Manning & Marion Louise Nutt & husband Niven R. Nutt, Jr. Aunt of William Murphy of MD, Sheila Zloczover & Nicholas Murphy of FL, Thomas Murphy of MA, Susan Borden of RI, Stephen Manning & Joan Rand of CT, Paul Manning of CA, Julie Byrne of CT, Jean Lynch of MA, Robert Nutt, Susan Donald, John Nutt of the Bahamas, Michael Nutt of GA, Julie Martin of FL & the late Brian Nutt. Funeral Services will be private. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 22, 2020
