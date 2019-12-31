|
|
BOHNER, Elaine J Age 88, of Peabody, MA, peacefully passed away Thursday, December 19th with family by her side following a long illness. Born in Pawtucket, RI, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence P. and Estella C. Johnson. She graduated from East Hartford High School, attended Bates College and Bentley College. She retired from the First National Bank of Boston as a vice-president in the Private Banking group. She was the devoted wife of the late Theodore J. Bohner. She will be sorely missed by her four children, Dianne E. McCarthy of Yarmouth, ME and her husband Michael, Susan E. Kushmerek of Burlington, MA and her husband Stanley, Russell N. Hammer of Marblehead, MA and his wife Kelly, Douglass A. Hammer of Chatsworth, CA and his wife Jodi. She leaves seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, three nieces, a nephew, three stepchildren and four stepgrandchildren. Visiting Hours will be held on Saturday, January 4 from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn Street, PEABODY, MA, followed by her Funeral Service at 2:00 PM at the funeral home to which relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. A private Burial will be on Monday, January 6, 2020 at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society www.nationalmssociety.org For directions and online obituary, visit www.ccbfuneral.com
View the online memorial for Elaine J BOHNER
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 1, 2020