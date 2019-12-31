Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home
82 Lynn Street
Peabody, MA 01960
(978) 531-0472
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home
82 Lynn Street
Peabody, MA 01960
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home
82 Lynn Street
Peabody, MA 01960
View Map
Burial
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
Massachusetts National Cemetery
Bourne, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ELAINE BOHNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELAINE J. BOHNER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELAINE J. BOHNER Obituary
BOHNER, Elaine J Age 88, of Peabody, MA, peacefully passed away Thursday, December 19th with family by her side following a long illness. Born in Pawtucket, RI, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence P. and Estella C. Johnson. She graduated from East Hartford High School, attended Bates College and Bentley College. She retired from the First National Bank of Boston as a vice-president in the Private Banking group. She was the devoted wife of the late Theodore J. Bohner. She will be sorely missed by her four children, Dianne E. McCarthy of Yarmouth, ME and her husband Michael, Susan E. Kushmerek of Burlington, MA and her husband Stanley, Russell N. Hammer of Marblehead, MA and his wife Kelly, Douglass A. Hammer of Chatsworth, CA and his wife Jodi. She leaves seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, three nieces, a nephew, three stepchildren and four stepgrandchildren. Visiting Hours will be held on Saturday, January 4 from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn Street, PEABODY, MA, followed by her Funeral Service at 2:00 PM at the funeral home to which relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. A private Burial will be on Monday, January 6, 2020 at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society www.nationalmssociety.org For directions and online obituary, visit www.ccbfuneral.com

View the online memorial for Elaine J BOHNER
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELAINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -