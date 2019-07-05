GOLD, Elaine J. (Grey) Of Roslindale, formerly of Randolph, MA entered into rest on Friday, June 28, 2019 at the age of 85. Born in Boston, the daughter of the late Jerry Grey and Betty (Rapaport) Grey Brockman. Beloved wife of the late Norman Gold. Devoted mother of Neil Gold and his wife Barbara and Linda and her husband Mark Hannon. Grandmother of Robert, Michael and his partner Robin. Stepgrandmother of Kerry and her husband Jay Torrey, Rachel and her husband Jared Borghatti and Derek Hannon. Great-stepgrandmother of David, Bria and Chloe. Loving sister of Dolly and her husband Bernie Tarr, and the late Harold Grey and sister-in-law Lorraine. Loving aunt of Caren Shapiro, Michael Shapiro, Katy and her husband Armand Madore, Michael Grey, Susan and her husband Lenny Snapstailer, Nelson Jacobs and his wife Cindi and many other nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews. Services were private. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to the , 480 Pleasant St., Watertown, MA 02472 - https://www.alz.org/manh Schlossberg Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" 781 828-6990 www.schlossbergchapel.com Published in The Boston Globe on July 6, 2019