|
|
McDONALD, Elaine J. (Donnelly) Of Melrose, May 26, 2020, at age 77. Beloved wife of the late Eugene J. "Gene" McDonald with whom she shared nearly 50 years of marriage. Devoted mother of Jeffrey C. McDonald and his companion Laurie Frank of Melrose, Janine M. Howes and her husband Matthew of Charlotte, NC, and Scott J. McDonald and his wife Kimberly of Wakefield. Cherished Nana of Connor, Rory, Sullivan Howes, and Ben, Jack, Stella and Nola McDonald. Also survived by many loving cousins, nieces, nephews and dear neighbors. Funeral Mass in Elaine's memory will be held privately for the immediate family at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield. Interment at Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield. Gifts in memory of Elaine may be made to Northeast Arc, 1 Southside Rd, Danvers, MA 01923 ne-arc.org or to Merrohawke, PO Box 235, Newburyport, MA 01950 merrohawke.org For online tribute or express your condolences, please visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020