FARNUM, Elaine L. (Griffith) Of Cambridge, Mon., Aug. 12. Beloved wife of the late Oliver E. Farnum. Devoted mother of Stephen E., Judy, Jeanette "Jeanie" Ellis (Boyce), and Sherri. Beloved sister of Joan E. Archibald and Karen C. Griffith. She also leaves 7 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral Service Sun., Aug. 18th, 4 p.m., at St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church, 239 Harvard St., Cambridge. Visiting at the church Sun., 3-4 p.m. Relatives and friends will meet Mon., Aug. 19, at 10:30 a.m. at the A. J. Spears Funeral Home, 124 Western Ave., to proceed to the Cambridge Cemetery for an 11a.m. burial. A. J. Spears Funeral Home
Cambridge 617-876-4047
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2019