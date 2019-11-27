|
LUCCI, Elaine L. (Martino) Of Tewksbury, formerly of Malden, Nov. 27, 2019. Beloved wife of 56 years to the late Ralph P. Lucci. Loving mother of Elaina Patterson & her husband Daniel, & Elisa Lucci & her husband Michael Ciampa, all of Wilmington. Dear sister of Rosemarie Lishner, Lillian Slattery, Peter Martino & the late John Martino. Cherished grandmother of Jenna Liberty & her husband Dan, Danny & Jesse Patterson, & Angelyn & Dean Ciampa, & great-grandmother of Summer & Christian Liberty. A Funeral Service will be held at the A. J. Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main St., MALDEN, on Monday, Dec. 2nd, at 10:30am. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visitation will be held from 8:30am-10:30am, prior to the Service. Interment will be in Forest Dale Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, donations in Elaine's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The family would like to thank the staff and families for their care at Woodhaven Assisted Living in Tewksbury. For directions & guestbook spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora funeral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 1, 2019