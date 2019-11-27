Boston Globe Obituaries
Spadafora Funeral Home
865 Main Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 324-8680
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Spadafora Funeral Home
865 Main Street
Malden, MA 02148
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Spadafora Funeral Home
865 Main Street
Malden, MA 02148
ELAINE L. (MARTINO) LUCCI

LUCCI, Elaine L. (Martino) Of Tewksbury, formerly of Malden, Nov. 27, 2019. Beloved wife of 56 years to the late Ralph P. Lucci. Loving mother of Elaina Patterson & her husband Daniel, & Elisa Lucci & her husband Michael Ciampa, all of Wilmington. Dear sister of Rosemarie Lishner, Lillian Slattery, Peter Martino & the late John Martino. Cherished grandmother of Jenna Liberty & her husband Dan, Danny & Jesse Patterson, & Angelyn & Dean Ciampa, & great-grandmother of Summer & Christian Liberty. A Funeral Service will be held at the A. J. Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main St., MALDEN, on Monday, Dec. 2nd, at 10:30am. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visitation will be held from 8:30am-10:30am, prior to the Service. Interment will be in Forest Dale Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, donations in Elaine's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The family would like to thank the staff and families for their care at Woodhaven Assisted Living in Tewksbury. For directions & guestbook spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora funeral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 1, 2019
