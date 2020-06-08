|
|
McCABE, Elaine L. Of Woburn, on June 6, 2020. Survived by her brother, William J. McCabe, Jr. and his wife Eileen of East Falmouth, godchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents, the late William J. McCabe, Sr. and his wife Catherine (Riley) McCabe. Elaine was a longtime Guidance Counselor for the Burlington school system. She enjoyed attending shows and musicals, dining out with her friends, and spending time in Florida and on Cape Cod. Funeral Mass in St. Margaret's Church, 111 Winn Street, Burlington at 10am on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Burial to follow in Shawsheen Cemetery, 1 Shawsheen Road, Bedford. Family and friends invited. In lieu of flowers, donations in Elaine's memory to the , 390 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 are appreciated. Shawsheen Funeral Home, BEDFORD.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 9, 2020