LARKIN, Elaine Elaine (Shreider) Larkin, originally from Marblehead, entered into rest on June 8th, 2020 at the age of 93, having succumbed to Covid-19. She was a two-year resident at Atria Merrimack Place, Newburyport. Elaine was the beloved wife of the late Morris Larkin, with whom she shared 54 wonderful years. She was the devoted and cherished mother of Wendy (Larkin) Palombo and her husband Dr. Ralph Palombo of Newbury, Donna (Larkin) Gould and her husband Gerald Gould of Del Ray, Florida and the late Richard Larkin. She was the proud and loving grandmother of Dr. Adam Palombo and his wife Pamela Palombo, and Randy Gould and his partner Dr. Laura Tepper, Brecht Palombo and his wife Rebecca Palombo, and Bryan Palombo. She was a proud great-grandmother to Mia, Liliana, Madeleine, Vince and Enzo Palombo as well Corey and Zachary Gould. Elaine cherished time with her family and was a skilled seamstress, knitter and avid golfer. She enjoyed family gatherings as well as traveling with her husband. Her selfless and unconditional love were some of her most admirable traits. She was a classy and beautiful woman, both inside and out. Her outer beauty and stunning sense of style were admired by many. She will be dearly missed. Funeral services will be private in compliance with current Covid restrictions. Expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to the . Stanetsky Hymanson Memorial Chapel
Published in The Boston Globe on June 11, 2020