LOCKE, Elaine (Foley) Of Calabash, NC, formerly of Arlington, July 31, 2019. Beloved wife of William A. Locke. Loving mother of William E. Locke, his wife Janel, Kristen Southard, her husband Ryan, Jason Locke, and his wife Paola. Loving grandmother of Ryan Marie. Sister of Denise Foley, Paula Foley, and Karen Foley. Visiting Hours will be held Friday, August 2nd, 4 to 8 PM at the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., ARLINGTON. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment will be private. It has been requested that memorial donations be made in Elaine's name to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, 101A 1st Ave., Waltham, MA 02451 or The Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Fl., Brookline, MA 02445. For directions, or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 1, 2019