Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
781-648-5544
Resources
More Obituaries for ELAINE LOCKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELAINE (FOLEY) LOCKE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELAINE (FOLEY) LOCKE Obituary
LOCKE, Elaine (Foley) Of Calabash, NC, formerly of Arlington, July 31, 2019. Beloved wife of William A. Locke. Loving mother of William E. Locke, his wife Janel, Kristen Southard, her husband Ryan, Jason Locke, and his wife Paola. Loving grandmother of Ryan Marie. Sister of Denise Foley, Paula Foley, and Karen Foley. Visiting Hours will be held Friday, August 2nd, 4 to 8 PM at the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., ARLINGTON. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment will be private. It has been requested that memorial donations be made in Elaine's name to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, 101A 1st Ave., Waltham, MA 02451 or The Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Fl., Brookline, MA 02445. For directions, or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELAINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now