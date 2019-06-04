STEMPIEN, Elaine Lorraine (Dudjak) Age 82, of Dover, MA passed away on June 3, 2019, at House, Lincoln, MA after a prolonged illness. Elaine was the devoted wife for 61 years to Dr. James Henry Stempien of Dover, MA. Loving mother of Atty James H. Stempien Jr. of Columbus, Ohio and Stephen M. Stempien of Dover, MA. Sister of the late Theodore D. Dudjak of Houston, TX. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.



Elaine was born and grew up in New Britain, CT. She attended St. Mary's Elementary School and Mary Immaculate Academy class of 1954. Elaine graduated from Becker Junior College in 1957. She was employed as a medical secretary for several years. Elaine was a devout Catholic and was an active parishioner at The Most Precious Blood Church in Dover, MA for many years. Elaine had beautiful, loyal friends and cherished them all, and was a gorgeous, generous and caring person. Elaine loved traveling with family and friends.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Visitation in the Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home, 55 High Rock St., WESTWOOD, on Friday morning, June 7th from 9-10:30am. Following the visitation, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Most Precious Blood Church, 30 Centre St., Dover at 11am. Interment at Highland Cemetery, Dover. Memorial donations may be made to: Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, PO Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241-4238 or to , 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923 or at caredimensions.org Holden-Dunn-Lawler



www.hdlfuneralhome.net Published in The Boston Globe on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary