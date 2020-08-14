Boston Globe Obituaries
CARUSO, Elaine M. A longtime resident of Winchester, passed away on August 14, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Adam and Margaret (Tarcelli) Caruso. Elaine was beloved by many dear friends and many nieces and nephews. She loved reading and was especially keen on gardening. Elaine had a long managerial career with AT&T, which is now Verizon. At the family's request, Services will be private. Memorial donations in her memory may be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515, North Hampton, MA 01061. For online condolences, please visit www.lanefuneral.com Arrangements under the direction of Lane Funeral Home, WINCHESTER. Lane Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020
