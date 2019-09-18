Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home
465 Centre St
Newton, MA 02458
617-244-2034
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home
465 Centre St.
NEWTON CORNER, MA
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
6:00 PM
Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home
465 Centre St.
NEWTON CORNER, MA
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Episcopal Parish of St Paul
1135 Walnut St.
Newton Highlands, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Episcopal Parish of St Paul
1135 Walnut St.
Newton Highlands, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ELAINE KELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELAINE M. (WHITEHEAD) KELL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELAINE M. (WHITEHEAD) KELL Obituary
KELL, Elaine M. (Whitehead) Of Auburndale, on Sept 16, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late William Kell, Jr. and is the beloved mother of Susan Kell of Natick and Nancy Kell of Sunapee, NH. She was the sister of Janet C.W. Moniz of Rockland and the late Mildred Clapp, Harold "Bud" Whitehead and Marjorie Urban. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are welcome to arrive at the Episcopal Parish of St Paul, 1135 Walnut St., Newton Highlands, at 9 AM, on Sat., Sept 21, to visit with her family prior to her Funeral Service, which will begin at 10 AM. A reception will follow the service in the church hall. Burial will be private in NH. Visiting Hours will be in the Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home, 465 Centre St., NEWTON CORNER, on Fri., from 4-7 PM. Palestine Chapter No. 114 OES will perform a service at 6 PM. A donation, in lieu of flowers, in memory of Elaine to a humane society or a veteran's organization of your choice would be appreciated. To share a memory of Elaine, please visit www.eatonandmackay.com Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home Newton Corner 617-244-2034
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELAINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home
Download Now