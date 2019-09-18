|
KELL, Elaine M. (Whitehead) Of Auburndale, on Sept 16, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late William Kell, Jr. and is the beloved mother of Susan Kell of Natick and Nancy Kell of Sunapee, NH. She was the sister of Janet C.W. Moniz of Rockland and the late Mildred Clapp, Harold "Bud" Whitehead and Marjorie Urban. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are welcome to arrive at the Episcopal Parish of St Paul, 1135 Walnut St., Newton Highlands, at 9 AM, on Sat., Sept 21, to visit with her family prior to her Funeral Service, which will begin at 10 AM. A reception will follow the service in the church hall. Burial will be private in NH. Visiting Hours will be in the Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home, 465 Centre St., NEWTON CORNER, on Fri., from 4-7 PM. Palestine Chapter No. 114 OES will perform a service at 6 PM. A donation, in lieu of flowers, in memory of Elaine to a humane society or a veteran's organization of your choice would be appreciated. To share a memory of Elaine, please visit www.eatonandmackay.com Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home Newton Corner 617-244-2034
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 19, 2019