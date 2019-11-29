|
LITTLE, Elaine M. (Higgins) Of Reading, November 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth H. Little, Sr. Devoted mother of Martha E. Walters and her partner Dennis Cope of Andover, Kenneth H. Little, Jr. of Waterville Valley, NH and his late wife Dr. Valerie Niece and Christopher T. Little and his wife Beth of Concord, NH. Cherished sister of Clare Bakon of Lakeland, FL and Sunapee, NH, Kathleen Williams of Lakeland, FL, Beth Shumway of Portsmouth, RI and the late Mary Charlotte Holbrook, formerly of Reading. Loving grandmother of 1 granddaughter and 9 grandsons. Also survived by many treasured nieces and nephews, her former son-in-law Thomas Walters of NH and former daughter-in-law Kate Brewer of NH. Funeral Service will be held Thursday, December 5, at the Douglass, Edgerley and Bessom Funeral Home, 25 Sanborn St. (corner of Woburn St.), READING, at 5pm. A Visitation will be held prior to the Service from 2-5pm. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Elaine's memory to Grace Chapel of Wilmington, 128 West St., Wilmington, MA 01887, or Lahey Hospital & Medical Center Philanthropy Dept., 41 Mall Rd., Burlington, MA 01805. For directions and online guestbook, visit johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 1, 2019