1/
ELAINE M. (RUTLEDGE) MCDONOUGH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ELAINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McDONOUGH, Elaine M. (Rutledge) Of Westwood, died November 5th, 2020. Beloved wife for 54 years to the late Joseph M. McDonough. Loving mother of Elaine McDonough and her husband Lawrence Kjeldahl of MN, Brian McDonough and his wife Eliana McDonough of Westwood, and Karen McDonough of Westwood. Cherished grandmother of David and Ingrid Kjeldahl and Jake McDonough. Sister of Paul Rutledge, Michael Rutledge, Gerald Rutledge, and James Rutledge; Elaine was predeceased by 2 brothers and 2 sisters. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Due to current health concerns, Funeral Services and interment will be private for family only. Donations may be made in Elaine's memory to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Holden-Dunn-Lawler

www.hdlfuneralhome.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holden, Dunn & Lawler Funeral Home
55 High Rock St
Westwood, MA 02090
7813260074
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved