McDONOUGH, Elaine M. (Rutledge) Of Westwood, died November 5th, 2020. Beloved wife for 54 years to the late Joseph M. McDonough. Loving mother of Elaine McDonough and her husband Lawrence Kjeldahl of MN, Brian McDonough and his wife Eliana McDonough of Westwood, and Karen McDonough of Westwood. Cherished grandmother of David and Ingrid Kjeldahl and Jake McDonough. Sister of Paul Rutledge, Michael Rutledge, Gerald Rutledge, and James Rutledge; Elaine was predeceased by 2 brothers and 2 sisters. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Due to current health concerns, Funeral Services and interment will be private for family only. Donations may be made in Elaine's memory to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Holden-Dunn-Lawler