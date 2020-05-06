|
MACKOWSKY, Elaine Of Newton, 90 years of age, passed away on May 4th, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Sadie and Myer Mackowsky, and also predeceased by her sister Anita Librot and brothers Eliot and Arnold Machkowsky, niece Andrea Machkowsky and nephews Howard Lawerence, and Myron Machkowsky. She is survived by nephews Richard Fagen, Lester Machkowsky and his wife Marilyn, and niece Lori Machkowsky and many great-nieces and nephews. Elaine was a retired Educator of health and physical education, having graduated from Boston University, Sargent College in 1951 with a B.S., B.U. School of Education with an Ed.M in 1962 and then enrolled in a C.A.G.S program at Boston State College (now Boston State University.) She began her teaching career in Panama, NY and then Beverley, MA before finishing her career in Watertown, MA, where she retired in 1986. She was a member of A.A.H.P.E.R., M.A.H.P.E.R.D., NEA, MTA, WTA, Sargent College Alumni Association, Pi Lambda Theta, Delta Kappa Gamma, B.U. Women's Graduate Club and the Claflin Society. Received honors from Sargent College; Twiness, Dudleg Allen Sargent Service Award, from the MTA- Distinguished Service Certificate; from the Red Cross- Service Award; and from the M.A.H.P.E.R. where she was a treasurer, and from the State committee for Convention, Registrations, and Finance committee their honor award. Most recently she was recognized by the Watertown Hall Of Fame for her dedication of over 40 years of service to the athletes and students of Watertown MA. She travelled internationally with her dear friend Betty Arnold, where they shared a common background as graduates for B.U. Sargent College. Funeral Services will be held privately at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon, MA. Remembrances can be made to Sargent College Scholarships at 635 Commonwealth Ave., Boston, MA 02215 or to the . Stanetsky Memorial Chapels 617-232-9300 www.stanetskybrookline.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 7, 2020