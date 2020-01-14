Boston Globe Obituaries
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
24 Worthen Street
Chelmsford, MA 01824
(978) 256-5251
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
ELAINE MARIE (O'HARA) CASEY


1936 - 2020
ELAINE MARIE (O'HARA) CASEY Obituary
CASEY, Elaine Marie (O'Hara) Age 83, a 53 year resident of Chelmsford, and former longtime resident of Billerica, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, January 13, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Paul Casey for 61 years. Visiting Hours: Visitation will be held on Thursday from 9 am to 11 am at the Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Her Funeral Service will begin at 11 o'clock at the Funeral Home. Interment will be held privately. For directions and online guestbook, visit chelmsfordfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook.

Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 15, 2020
