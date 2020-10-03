STANLEY, Elaine Mary Age 62, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, MA. She was the daughter of the late Roy and Eileen (Keogh) Stanley. Elaine was born in Boston on September 22, 1958. She was raised in Walpole and was a graduate of Keefe Technical High School in Framingham, Class of 1978. She was a resident at Vine St. in Wrentham. Elaine worked for many years in the kitchen at Mug 'N Muffin in Walpole. She was a longtime member of Lifeworks, Inc. in Norwood. She enjoyed traveling with her family. She also enjoyed attending monthly dances and country music. Beloved sister of Maureen Colleary and her husband David of West Hartford, CT, Denise Stanley of Blackstone, Richard Stanley and his wife Gemma of Foxboro and Brian Stanley of Boston. Loving aunt of Tim Stanley of Orange, Katy Stanley of Cumberland, RI, Kaitlin Colleary and her husband Nick Winn of Seattle, WA, Chris Colleary of Tampa, FL, Rachel Stanley of Boston, MA and David Stanley of Hinesville, GA. Elaine was the source of so much joy and inspiration to everyone she met. She will be fondly remembered for her good nature and sweet disposition. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10 AM at St. Mary Church, 58 Carpenter St. in Foxboro. Interment to follow at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. Please observe COVID 19 protocol when attending these events. To leave an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Elaine's memory to Lifeworks, Inc., 789 Clapboardtree St., Westwood, MA 02090. The entire Stanley family will be forever grateful to the SNCARC/Lifeworks staff and community for the heartfelt kindness, compassion, care and support generously offered to Elaine and our family across her lifetime. Visiting Hours: For those who feel comfortable in this time of pandemic, you are kindly invited to attend Calling Hours on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 5-7 PM at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St. in FOXBORO. Roberts and Sons Funeral Home 508-543-5471