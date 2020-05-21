Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home
44 Perkins Street
Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
(617) 522-2500
Resources
More Obituaries for ELAINE MCGLAME
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELAINE MCGLAME

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELAINE MCGLAME Obituary
McGLAME, Elaine Of Hyde Park, May 19th. Loving daughter of the late Ronald & Ernestine (Divoll) Hachey. Beloved wife of 43 years to Robert McGlame. Sister of Laura McAlevy of Leichfield, NH. Sister-in-law of Peter and Timothy and the late Paul, Thomas, Michael and John, Jr. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Elaine enjoyed her summers at her Marshfield home and spending the winters in Naples, FL. Interment Mt. Benedict Cemetery, West Roxbury on Wednesday, May 26th. Guestbook at

mannandrodgers.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELAINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -