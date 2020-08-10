Boston Globe Obituaries
ELAINE (SANTER) OXMAN

ELAINE (SANTER) OXMAN Obituary
OXMAN, Elaine (Santer) 89, of Winthrop entered eternal rest August 9, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Martin Oxman. Beloved mother of Joyce & her husband Lawrence Scanzillo and Robyn & Sandy Steinberger. Adored grandmother of Allie Steinberger, Max Steinberger, Rachel Scanzillo and Lily Scanzillo. Dear sister the late Rosalind Zambrano. Services and memorial week are private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Winthrop PACE Center (Patient Activities Fund) 10 Gove St., East Boston, MA 02128. For online condolences go to: www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel- Malden
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 11, 2020
