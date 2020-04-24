|
PLAKIAS, Elaine (Baker) A resident of Duxbury, and formerly of Westwood, passed away peacefully at the age of 100 on Tuesday, April 21, at Newfield House in Plymouth. The daughter of Anastasia and Jordan Baker of Wollaston, she was the sister of the late Virginia Drogue of Marblehead. A longtime resident of Westwood, she was active in local affairs, and served as the chief executive of the 75th anniversary of the town's incorporation, organizing a parade that was two hours long and featured many marching bands, including the 76th Yankee Division, 20 local fire companies, state politicians, and Miss Massachusetts, attracting thousands of spectators. Elaine served as an early member of the Doric Dames at the Massachusetts State House in Boston, providing guided tours of the building for 20 years, earning the 2,000 hours certification, and working her way to Executive Vice President. She worked into her 90s as a docent at the Art Complex Museum in Duxbury. She was a member of the Pilgrim Church of Duxbury. Elaine was married to Paul K. Plakias, a former Boston Globe reporter and longtime attorney in the Dedham area, who passed away in 1997. She is remembered with great pride and devotion by her three sons, Christopher of Warren, RI; Dean of Medfield, and Mark of Kinderhook, NY; four grandchildren, Alexandra, Anastasia, Lydia, and Justin; as well as two great-grandchildren, Theo and Lola. She celebrated her 100th birthday on March 7th, surrounded by her family, including her daughters-in-law Carolyn and Aphrodite, former colleagues, and friends. Services will be private. A celebration of her life will be held in the Duxbury area at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to a . Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Cartmell Life Celebration Funeral Home, PLYMOUTH. For more information or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020