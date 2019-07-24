|
|
WOOD-CHISHOLM, Elaine Rooney Of Millis, July 22. Beloved wife of Edward W. Chisholm. Mother of Christina Nellis and her husband John of Coatesville, PA, R. Bruce Wood and his wife Gail of Goffstown, NH, Dan Wood of Seattle, WA, Katharine Farina and her husband Michael of Westborough, and Ted Wood of Watertown. Stepmother of Ted Chisholm and his wife Myra of Marlboro, and Sue Bolton and her husband Andrew of Millis. Brother of Ron Rooney and his wife Lois of Rogers, Arkansas and the late John J. Rooney, III. Also survived by her grandchildren, Eric, Alison, Carl, Evan, Katie, Joy, Anika, and Jack and her step-grandchildren, Emily, Rachel, Brian, Mark, Steven, and Paul, and her great-granddaughter Siena, and her current little boy, her beautiful golden retriever Rusty.
Her Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 27, in the Faith Community Church, 146 East Main Street, Hopkinton at 11a.m. Reception to follow.
Calling Hours on Friday, from 5-8 p.m., in the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home, 3 Barber Street, MEDWAY. Ginley Crowley Funeral Home
www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 25, 2019