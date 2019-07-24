Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ginley-Crowley Funeral Home
3 Barber St
Medway, MA 02053
(508) 533-8252
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ginley-Crowley Funeral Home
3 Barber St
Medway, MA 02053
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith Community Church
146 East Main Street
Hopkinton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ELAINE WOOD-CHISHOLM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELAINE ROONEY WOOD-CHISHOLM

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELAINE ROONEY WOOD-CHISHOLM Obituary
WOOD-CHISHOLM, Elaine Rooney Of Millis, July 22. Beloved wife of Edward W. Chisholm. Mother of Christina Nellis and her husband John of Coatesville, PA, R. Bruce Wood and his wife Gail of Goffstown, NH, Dan Wood of Seattle, WA, Katharine Farina and her husband Michael of Westborough, and Ted Wood of Watertown. Stepmother of Ted Chisholm and his wife Myra of Marlboro, and Sue Bolton and her husband Andrew of Millis. Brother of Ron Rooney and his wife Lois of Rogers, Arkansas and the late John J. Rooney, III. Also survived by her grandchildren, Eric, Alison, Carl, Evan, Katie, Joy, Anika, and Jack and her step-grandchildren, Emily, Rachel, Brian, Mark, Steven, and Paul, and her great-granddaughter Siena, and her current little boy, her beautiful golden retriever Rusty.

Her Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 27, in the Faith Community Church, 146 East Main Street, Hopkinton at 11a.m. Reception to follow.

Calling Hours on Friday, from 5-8 p.m., in the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home, 3 Barber Street, MEDWAY. Ginley Crowley Funeral Home

www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now