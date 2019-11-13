|
PERRY, Elaine Rosemarie Age 85, passed away at her home in North Attleboro on Monday, November 11, 2019 surrounded by the comfort of her loving family. She was the daughter of the late Louis and Filomena (De Giacomo) Bruno. Elaine was born in Boston on May 9, 1934. She and her husband Frank were married at Our Lady of the Presentation Church in Brighton on August 18, 1962. She was a longtime resident of Foxborough. Elaine was a former secretary for the Western Electric Company and was a former operator for Kendall Health Care of Mansfield. She was a communicant of St. Mary's Church in Foxborough. She loved time spent with her family, especially with her grandchildren. Beloved wife of the late Francis V. Perry who passed away on October 25, 2018. Loving mother of Jacqueline Rabuffo and her husband Joseph of North Attleboro, Christopher Perry and his wife Tanya of Orlando, FL and the late Michael Perry who passed away on March 19, 2018. Devoted grandmother of Kristina, Joseph, Nicholas and Andrew. Sister of Joseph Bruno of Canton and Teresa Bruno of Norwood. A Funeral Service will be held at the conclusion of the Calling Hour at the Funeral Home. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. To leave an online condolence, please visit the Funeral Home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations in Elaine's memory may be made to the Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, 300 First Avenue, Charlestown, MA 02129. Visiting Hours: Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Calling Hour from 10 to 11 AM on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street in FOXBOROUGH. Roberts and Sons Funeral Home 508-543-5471
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 14, 2019