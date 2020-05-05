Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ELAINE KARNOW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELAINE ROSENBLATT KARNOW


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELAINE ROSENBLATT KARNOW Obituary
KARNOW, Elaine Rosenblatt Elaine Rosenblatt Karnow was a therapist and social worker devoted to helping the most fragile people in society find stability. She was beloved by her family, who will never forget this quirky, persistently kind, stubbornly optimistic heroine. She was born on April 10, 1946. Tragically, way too soon, we lost her on April 19, 2020. She was laid to rest at Sharon Memorial Park on April 24th.

View the online memorial for Elaine Rosenblatt KARNOW
Published in The Boston Globe on May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELAINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -