KARNOW, Elaine Rosenblatt Elaine Rosenblatt Karnow was a therapist and social worker devoted to helping the most fragile people in society find stability. She was beloved by her family, who will never forget this quirky, persistently kind, stubbornly optimistic heroine. She was born on April 10, 1946. Tragically, way too soon, we lost her on April 19, 2020. She was laid to rest at Sharon Memorial Park on April 24th.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 6, 2020