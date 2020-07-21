Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services
7501 Ridge Road 44129
Parma, OH 44129
440-842-7800
Celebration of Life
Private
Resources
More Obituaries for ELAINE POLLARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELAINE S. POLLARD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELAINE S. POLLARD Obituary
POLLARD, Elaine S. Elaine S. Pollard (nee Small), 94; beloved wife of the late Fred E. Pollard; loving mother of Janice E. Gallan, Kevin A. Pollard and Fred E. Pollard; grandmother of 6; great-grandmother of 12; and sister of Eric Small and the late James Small, peacefully passed away at her home on Saturday, July 18, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be forwarded to the 23215 Commerce Park, Suite 300, Beachwood, OH 44122. A private Celebration of Life will be held at son Kevin's home. Interment will be at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, MA. Cremation by Busch Crematory, 440-842-7800 www.buschcares.com

View the online memorial for Elaine S. POLLARD
Published in The Boston Globe on July 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELAINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services offers peace of mind through funeral preplanning.
Learn More
- ADVERTISEMENT -