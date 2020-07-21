|
|
POLLARD, Elaine S. Elaine S. Pollard (nee Small), 94; beloved wife of the late Fred E. Pollard; loving mother of Janice E. Gallan, Kevin A. Pollard and Fred E. Pollard; grandmother of 6; great-grandmother of 12; and sister of Eric Small and the late James Small, peacefully passed away at her home on Saturday, July 18, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be forwarded to the 23215 Commerce Park, Suite 300, Beachwood, OH 44122. A private Celebration of Life will be held at son Kevin's home. Interment will be at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, MA. Cremation by Busch Crematory, 440-842-7800 www.buschcares.com
View the online memorial for Elaine S. POLLARD
Published in The Boston Globe on July 22, 2020