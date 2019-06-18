TROWBRIDGE, Elaine Sedares Age 89, passed away at home in Cambridge, Massachusetts on June 7, 2019. She was born in Newark, New Jersey on September 8, 1929 to Daniel and Nora Sedares. A graduate of the School of Art at The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art, Elaine was a talented and prolific artist. During the course of her tenure at different institutions such as the University of Michigan Museum of Art, the Suffolk County Historical Society in Riverhead, New York and the Sedgwick-Brooklin Historical Society in Sedgwick, Maine, she curated memorable exhibitions celebrating the beauty of everyday objects. She brought her skills to bear not only on the canvas, but also in the incredible gardens she took such pride in creating wherever she lived. Despite her fear of flying, she loved to travel and Paris in particular always held a special place in her heart. Elaine was predeceased by her husbands, Martin Bernard Timin in 1995 and Clinton Whiting Trowbridge in 2017, and by her brothers Constantine Sedares and George Sedares. She is survived by her sister Constance Zevas (Peter), her daughters Madeleine Timin and Rebekah Mannix (James), her stepchildren Teisseire Bowden (Chuck), Paul Trowbridge (Jennifer), Patrick Trowbridge (Patricia Lown) and Michele Parsons (Tom), and her grandchildren Cordelia and Jameson Mannix, Forest and Toby Hooker, Marisol Trowbridge, Sam and Anna Trowbridge, and Katie and Andrew Parsons. Elaine did not want a formal service of any kind, and instead asked that people remember her over a good meal with the best food available and many bottles of good cheer to keep the laughter going. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Tree of Life Food Pantry in Blue Hill, Maine, www.treeoflifepantry.org



