SOCHA, Elaine Of Chelsea, died on July 1st, 2020 at the age of 81. Elaine was born in Chelsea on July 15, 1938 to the late Edward and Blanche (Balon) Socha. She was raised in Chelsea and graduated from Chelsea High School. Elaine continued her education at Tufts University, where she earned a Bachelor's degree. After college, she moved to California, living in San Francisco and Los Angeles. In 1983, she moved back to the east coast, residing in the North End, Revere, and Swampscott. Elaine loved the opera and the arts, and always enjoyed a good book. She was an avid traveler and a U.S. figure skating enthusiast and would travel locally and internationally to attend the events. Elaine was the loving sister of Stephen Socha of Melrose, William Socha of Alaska, Valerie Socha of Saugus, and the late Anita Jaros. She was the caring aunt of Stanley Jaros of California, Thaddus Jaros of Danvers, Robert Socha of Missouri, Alison Socha of Melrose, Daniel Socha of Alaska, Christopher Socha of Medford, David & Amanda Socha of Pennsylvania, Michael Socha of Melrose, and the late Charles Socha. She was the great-aunt of Logan, Gavin, and Leah. Visiting Hours will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 AM at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE. Committal Service to follow the Visitation at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett, at 11:30 AM. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Leonard Florence Center for Living Activities Fund, 165 Captains Row, Chelsea, MA 02150. To send a message of condolence, please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2020