BASKIN, Elaine Sylvia (Smith) Longtime resident of Norwood, MA. Entered into rest on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the age of 89. Born in Norwood, MA, she was the daughter of the late Milton and Bertha (Porter) Smith of Malden, MA. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Baskin. She is survived by her loving sister Myrna and her husband Robert Guterman. Devoted mother of Avram Baskin and his wife Marjorie White Baskin, Jonathan Baskin and his wife Kazumi, and Greta Finkelstein and her husband Steven. Cherished grandmother of Mitchell and Andrew Finkelstein and Sarah and Abigail Baskin. Funeral Services will be held at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, CANTON on Wednesday, January 22nd at 10am, followed by Burial at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham Street, Sharon. Shiva will be observed at the home of Avram and Marjorie Baskin on Wednesday from 3-5pm and 7-9pm, and will continue in CT on Sunday afternoon from 1-4pm at the home of Greta and Steven Finkelstein. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to Temple Beth David, 7 Clapboardtree Street, Westwood, MA 02090 or to the Morrill Memorial Library, 33 Walpole Street, Norwood, MA 02062. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 21, 2020