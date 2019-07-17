Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home
15 Miller Street
Medfield, MA 02052
(508) 359-2000
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home
15 Miller Street
Medfield, MA 02052
View Map
Service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home
15 Miller Street
Medfield, MA 02052
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ELAINE THEODOS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELAINE "PAMMY" THEODOS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELAINE "PAMMY" THEODOS Obituary
THEODOS, Elaine "Pammy" Age 76 of Dover, peacefully on Mon., July 15, 2019. Beloved wife of Louis Theodos, loving mother of Kristy and Jennifer Theodos of Dover and Denise Theodos Guzzetti and her husband Josh Guzzetti of Easton. Visiting Hours will be Mon., July 22nd, from 10-12, before a service at 12pm, at the Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home, 15 Miller St, MEDFIELD. Followed by burial at Highland Cemetery, Dover. Contributions can be made in Pammy's name to Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home
Download Now