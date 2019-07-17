|
|
THEODOS, Elaine "Pammy" Age 76 of Dover, peacefully on Mon., July 15, 2019. Beloved wife of Louis Theodos, loving mother of Kristy and Jennifer Theodos of Dover and Denise Theodos Guzzetti and her husband Josh Guzzetti of Easton. Visiting Hours will be Mon., July 22nd, from 10-12, before a service at 12pm, at the Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home, 15 Miller St, MEDFIELD. Followed by burial at Highland Cemetery, Dover. Contributions can be made in Pammy's name to Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on July 19, 2019