AGARD, Elaine V. Of Cambridge, Mon., April 29. Beloved wife for 50 years of the late Ebert Agard. Devoted mother of Mark, Angela, Laverne (TreVor), Stephen. Beloved sister of Pamela Waithe. Devoted grandmother of Erika, Daysha, Peter, Stephen, Jr., Veronica, Vernon. She also leaves her aunt Olga Best and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral Service Sat., May 11, 11 a.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 1991 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge. Visiting Hours at the church Fri., 5-8 p.m. and Sat. 10-11 a.m. Relatives and friends most kindly invited. Interment Cambridge Cemetery. A.J. Spears Funeral Home
Cambridge 617-876-4047
Published in The Boston Globe on May 8, 2019