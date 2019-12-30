|
|
WEBB, Elaine Age 70, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on December 12, 2019 at Central Maine Medical Center. A Celebration of Life will be held on January 25, 2019 from 11am-3pm at The Winthrop Elks yacht club in Winthrop, MA.
Elaine was born on May 18, 1949 in Somerville, MA, a daughter of Archie and Catherine (Murnane). Elaine graduated from Somerville High School in 1967. She was a dedicated employee of the John Hancock for over 30 years. She was an avid animal lover and adored cats. She traveled to many counties throughout her life, with a special love for Bermuda and Maine where she traveled with her family and friends annually. After her retirement in 2013, she relocated to Sebago Maine year-round.
Elaine was a devoted godmother to her late nephew James, niece Catherine, great-nieces Shannon & Danielle, and great-nephew Shawn.
Elaine was predeceased by her beloved sisters Helen Vorron and Carol Fournier.
She is survived by her brothers Robert Truesdale and his wife Maryann, Fred Truesdale and his wife Lisa. Loving aunt to many loving nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to .
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 31, 2019