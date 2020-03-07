Boston Globe Obituaries
ANDONIAN, Elbis E. Of Watertown and Waltham, on March 6, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Margaret (Kalajian) Andonian. Survived by her dear friend Marilyn Papazian of Belmont. Services at St. James Armenian Church, 465 Mt. Auburn St., Watertown on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. There will be a period of remembrance from 9:30-10:00 at St. James prior to the church service. Interment at Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. Expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to St. James Armenian Church. Graduate of Watertown High School, class of 1948. For more information, guestbook or to light a candle in her memory, visit giragosianfuneralhome.com Giragosian Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 8, 2020
